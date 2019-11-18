10 people, aged between 15 and 29, charged on suspicion of dealing heroin and crack cocaine on Lancashire's streets

Have your say

Ten people have been charged after an investigation into organised drug dealing in Lancashire.



It follows police raids on homes across Accrington, Chorley, Blackpool, Great Harwood and Skelmersdale, on Tuesday and Friday of last week.

Ten people across Lancashire have been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine as part of Operation Sark

The raids were part of Operation Sark, an investigation into organised drug gangs operating across Lancashire.

Eleven people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences, including a suspect aged just 15.

Ten of the suspects have since been charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

They are as follows:

Amar Hussain, 28, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington. He has been remanded in custody.

Jacob Fisher, 21, of James Avenue, Great Harwood. He has been remanded in custody.

Naomi Winter, 29, of no fixed address. She has been remanded in custody.

Thomas Edwards, 23, of Dickens Road, Coppull. He has been remanded in custody.

Ella Smith, 20, of Dickens Road, Coppull. She has been bailed.

A 17-year-old boy from Blackpool. He has been bailed.

A 17-year-old boy from Accrington. He has been bailed.

A 15-year-old boy from Accrington. He has been bailed.

Aleem Mahmood, 27 of Richmond Hill St, Accrington. He has been bailed.

Bilal Yousaf, 25 of Garbett St, Accrington. He has been bailed.

A 45-year-old man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, but has since been released without charge.

DS Martin Kennedy of East CID, said: "Organised crime, including the supply of drugs, blights our communities and puts ordinary law-abiding people at risk.

"We remain committed to taking drugs off our streets and pursing those suspected to be involved in illegal activity.

"I would urge our communities to work with us on identifying those responsible for this type of activity so that we can continue to keep our communities safe.

"Intelligence from members of the public is key in operations like this and I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist, to get in touch."

Anyone who suspects drugs being dealt in their area can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.