The manhunt for Linh Le continues after officers in Yorkshire arrested and charged a 25 year old man with child abduction this morning.

They renewed their public appeal to find the 15 year old tourist, who went missing for a tour group on Tuesday, August 6 in York.

15 year old Linh Le is a tourist from Vietnam.

She was last seen on the bar walls above Station Rise in York at 4:40pm with an Asian man in his 20s.

But they warned that Linh, who is not believed to speak any English, "could be anywhere in the country".

She was last seen wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and carrying a white rucksack.

Officers have arrested ten people in connection with the case, and have charged one, a 25 year old man, with child abduction and facilitating a breach of immigration laws.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates' Court later today.

After police raids this morning, officers in Staffordshire arrested two people - a man and a woman - in connection with the case.

Seven other people. who were arrested since Linh went missing, have been released under investigation.

Yorkshire police said they are still actively searching for Linh, and asked anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 12190144430.

But they advised anyone who has an immediate sighting of her should call them on 999.