Crews battle blaze in Chipping after summerhouse catches light

A raging fire broke out at a summerhouse in Chipping, say fire services.

Two fire engines from Longridge and Fulwood were called to the blaze which started on Talbot Street just before 5pm on Thursday, February 15.

The road was closed while crews dealt with the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find a wooden summers house "well alight" in the garden of a property.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Two fire engines were called out to the fire behind Chipping Post Office.

"Crews arrived to find the fire was well alight and deep-seated as it started in a timber building.

"Fire fighters used a hose reel and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire."

Fire services confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident.

Crews remained at the scene until 7.30pm.