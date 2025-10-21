A prisoner officer wept as she told an inquest how she found a prisoner hanged in his cell.

Nicola Livesey told an inquest at County Hall, Preston, that she did everything she could to save Aaron Taylor, aged 32.

Mr Taylor was found hanged at Garth Prison, near Leyland, in August 2023.

His family claims that despite fears about his mental health not enough was done to protect him from harm.

The inquest has already heard that one officer on duty on the night he died had been dismissed.

Senior Lancashire coroner Chris Long is holding an inquest into Mr Taylor's death.

A jury has been sworn in and the hearing is expected to last up to two weeks.

Ms Livesey told the hearing she was on duty on August 28 2023 and at 8am went to do a welfare check on inmates.

She noticed the observation panel to Mr Taylor's cell was covered. She opened the door and saw him hanging.

Fighting back tears, Ms Livesey said she raised the alarm, lifted him up with one arm and cut him down. She put him on his back but she knew he was already dead.

Ms Livesey said she felt he had been dead "for some time".

She said she knew Mr Taylor from a previous time at HMP Garth and was aware he struggled with his mental health.

"He could be quite quiet and reserved," she said.

When she spoke to him during this latest detention period he said nothing to make her worry about his welfare.

Former prison officer Kev Reed told the coroner that he last saw Mr Taylor through the observation panel on the evening of August 27.

Asked if he carried out another check between 5am and 6am on August 28 as expected, he answered that he did not.

Mr Reed said: "There was an internal investigation by the prison service that resulted in my dismissal."

Asked if that related to falsifying a document, he declined to answer.

Mr Reed added that he regretted what happened to Mr Taylor, and staff were under "extreme pressure" at the time.

Another prison officer, Sean Bradley, told the inquest that he was alerted to the emergency in Mr Taylor's cell. He and a number of prison officers performed CPR until medical staff arrived and confirmed Mr Taylor was dead.

Mr Bradley said he knew Mr Taylor quite well.

He said Mr Taylor could be "quiet" but he did not regard him as vulnerable.

Mr Bradley said he was not aware that he had self-harmed or that he had been sexually assaulted in HMP Preston.

The hearing continues.

Anyone needing support can call The Samaritans 24 hours a day on 116 123.