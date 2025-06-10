A judge has told drug dealers not to use the Covid pandemic any longer as an excuse for turning to a life of crime.

The stern warning came after a 30-year-old Lancashire pusher appeared before Preston Crown Court charged with possession and supply.

David Lord claimed his life had spiralled into selling drugs after losing his job during the lockdowns of 2020 and running up a drug debt in the wake of it.

But Judge Guy Mathieson refused to accept his explanation saying: “There will come a time when this court will no longer hear that as some sort of excuse.

“No-one made you deal Class A drugs – that was your choice.”

Despite the warning Judge Mathieson gave Lord a final chance by handing down a two-year suspended prison sentence instead of sending him straight to prison.

“Many, many people would disagree with what I have done,” he added. “You now have two years to consider what you have done and, if you are tempted even with something as simple as possession, you will be condemning yourself to prison.”

The court was told that Lord’s car was stopped by police in Bacup Road, Burnley in the early hours because of how he was driving.

When they spoke to him they suspected he was under the influence of alcohol and so carried out a breath test. The test proved positive and he was arrested and taken to the police station where it was confirmed he was over the drink-drive limit.

When he was asked if he had any drugs on him he told them he had cocaine and ketamine in his jacket pocket. They also found £1,319 and two snap bags of ketamine with a street value of £60.

When they searched his home address they discovered a £30 bag of cocaine and another snap bag containing a mixture of cocaine and ketamine, also worth £30.

Lord’s mobile phone contained several hundred pages of messages, mostly to do with drug dealing. One of the posts he had made in response to an enquiry about how good the cocaine was said: “I don’t sniff it so I don’t know. No-one comes back so it must be good.”

In conversation with officers he admitted he had been supplying drugs as a dealer on and off for two years. The majority of the phone messages involved supplying cannabis.

Lord’s defence barrister Mark Stuart told the judge that his had been a “lesser” role to feed his own drug habit.

But he said that although his client had smoked cannabis occasionally prior to the 2020 pandemic he turned to Class A drugs due to a combination of factors during lockdown, including losing his job. As a result he started doing drugs five days a week.

“He is in a position where he can’t afford it,” said Mr Stuart. “The dealer was quite happy to lay it off and he could work to pay it off. Of course he should have said ‘no’”

Mr Stuart suggested Lord, of Hannah Street, Bacup, had “very strong personal mitigation” because he was now working, had stopped taking drugs and was considered a low risk of reoffending. An immediate prison sentence would also have an adverse effect on his 11-year-old daughter.

Judge Mathieson said the girl’s family would step in to support her and warned Mr Stuart not to use that “as an emotional battering ram against me”. “It is not worthy of you,” he added.

Despite his strong words about the Covid excuse now wearing thin in courts five years on from the pandemic, Judge Mathieson said he was prepared to give Lord one final chance and suspend a two-year prison sentence for two years.

But he told him he had made a “cynical” decision to deal drugs knowing the rewards it would bring and “not caring about the consequences.

“This was utterly selfish, and it wasn’t just a one-off. It was off and on for the best part of two-and-a-half years.

“It was long after Covid had been and gone. You carried on because this was easy money, tax free money and you got used to it.

“But to blame it on what happened in 2019/20 – I am unimpressed by your reasoning and your choices.

“There would be those in this building who wouldn’t even consider it (suspending a prison sentence for drug dealing). (So) you may find that you have fallen incredibly lucky.

“There will be no more chances. Do not darken the court’s door again. That’s not a threat it is the reality of what you have done to yourself.”

In addition to the suspended sentence, Lord was ordered to do the maximum 300 hours unpair work and told to pay £300 in court costs.