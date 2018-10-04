Couple revel in sounds of love

A children’s holiday bible club sparked romance for Megan Baxter and Tobias Archer when he was asked to help with music at one of the meetings.

They got on so well and were friends for a while before Toby asked Megan to be his girlfriend.

Toby and Megan Archer.

And it wasn’t long before he asked Megan’s dad for her hand in marriage and they became engaged.

Megan, 20, an early years educator said: “We spent 18 months planning the wedding and Jennifer at Farinton Lodge was fantastic. She was always so happy to help.”

They tied the knot at St John the Baptist Church in Burscough before heading off to Farington Lodge for the reception.

There were a few surprises on the day with the biggest for Toby, 21, a music producer and drum teacher being Megan learning to drum a song with his band Some Time Today.

Toby and Megan Archer.

She played it with them in her wedding dress.

“The cutest surprise for me was while I was getting ready a card came for me when I opened it the front of the card said ‘fancy getting married later?’ inside it read ‘Megan, I can’t wait to see you walk down the aisle, love you lots Toby’.

“Everyone was amazingly helpful on our wedding day but the people who pushed out the most were Adam Christopher, music, Brian Hobbs, evening music, Ben Webster, photography, Nicola Howard, hair, Tom Craven, videographer, Elliot Ireton, officiant and the band who played during the service, Adam Christopher, Jenny and Peter short, Kerry Patton and Chris Lawton.

“They did everything to make our day so special they did not just stop at what they should do, they went over the top to do everything they could.”

They honeymooned in Mexico.