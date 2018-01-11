Couple find their special true love

It was a whirlwind romance for Preston man Mark Smith and Leanne Clark who married on December 27.

Their first date was on November 19, 2016, and by the following January they say knew they had both found what many people don’t find in a lifetime – true love.

Mark and Leanne Smith who were married at the Winter Gardens

It soon became clear they were destined to be together and there was no need for an official engagement, they simply began planning their wedding.

They tied the knot in the stunning Baronial Hall at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and say it was the most magical day.

Leanne, 33, originally from Dundee, said: “For me the best part of the day was the ceremony itself.

“I had asked Scott, our photographer, to make sure Mark didn’t turn around until the perfect moment and he didn’t fail in doing just that.

“As I reached the the bottom of the aisle ready to walk, all I could see was my beautiful groom with his back to me and I started to cry.

“I knew there were people on either side of me and all looking at me but all I could see was Mark.

“As he turned around, it was as if he was the only other person in the room, a surreal feeling but very very true. I will never forget it.”

Mark, a 45-year-old occupation mechanic said: “I knew from the very moment I met Leanne that we had something amazing and as she walked towards me from the bottom of the aisle, I was totally blown away.

“I could have said so much at that point but all I could manage was ‘wow’. That for me was the best part of the day which will stay with me forever.”

Leanne said the room at the Winter Gradens was beautiful and thanked the photoghraphers for doing an amazing job in capturing their perfect day.