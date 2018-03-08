Couple destined to be together

Romance rekindled for Carl Adamson and Rachael Ryding for after separating when they were teenagers, the second time round is for keeps.

Carl and Rachael Adamson. Photos: L&L Photography www.l-l-photography.co.uk'tel 07825 350219

They married on January 25 at the Stirk House Hotel, near Gisburn, which was a winter wedding with all their family and friends.

In 2013, Carl, a joiner, messaged Rachael to ask her about a trip she had been to Disneyland and things slowly progressed from there.

The couple, from Bamber Bridge, went on to have a baby together and discussed marriage, but it wasn’t until Carl came into some money that decided it was the right time to buy a ring.

Rachael said: “I choose my own ring, the perfect ring that I absolutely love.

“When it arrived Carl took it to my parents to ask for their permission.

“We announced our engagement a few weeks later on July 29 last year, before we went out for a night out together.

“We knew that now we had our son we wanted to complete our family.”

The big day dawned and Rachael enjoyed getting ready with her bridesmaids before the moment arrived to walk to the ceremony.

“The arrangements for people walking down the aisle all had to be changed last minute, as Archie fell asleep on my maid of honour!” said Rachael.

“But it work out perfectly. I was so nervous, I was determined not to cry, but as soon as I walked in the room and saw all the guests and Carl standing there I couldn’t help it.

“My legs shook throughout the whole ceremony and I was glad to see the glass of champagne at the end.

The couple had pictures taken in the snow while guests enjoyed winter Pimms, beer and canapes.

Following the hearty wedding breakfast of soup, sorbet, lamb roast and creme brulee, the groom, best man and the bride’s father made their speeches.

In the evening, they danced their first dance to Tenerife Sea by Ed Sheeran as their first holiday was to Tenerife.

“We had the best time,” added Rachael, an administrator.

They honeymooned in Thailand.