County landmark lends a hand to Lancashire Post Christmas Appeal

One of the county’s most iconic landmark attractions has made a generous offer to help the Lancashire Post’s Christmas appeal.

The team behind the Blackpool Tower Eye has donated tickets for youngsters who have been victims of crime this year.

A further set of tickets for the Tower Circus Panto - Mooky Doolittle - has also been pledged.

The Christmas Appeal backs Victim Support services and in particular the North West initiative, Nest, which helps young people who have been through traumatic experiences.

Related article: Help us support young victims of crime

Case workers have helped hundreds of young people and their families throughout 2017, some of whom were affected by the Manchester bombing.

Kenny Mew, Blackpool Tower general manager, said: “I have worked at here for more than 20 years and we always see children having fun and hear laughter from the Circus in the bottom of the tower to the Eye right at the top.

"We learn through our community about the hard times some children and young people have been put in, through no fault of their own and they have been treated so badly.

“At this time of year particularly, nothing could be worse for a child than to become a victim of a crime but for it to happen at all is heart-breaking.

“So, everyone at The Blackpool Tower would like to put a smile back on the faces of any child who needs it. We look forward to seeing them enjoy a visit and wish them all a Merry Christmas.”

Adrian Wright children and young people’s services co-ordinator at Nest said: “We are hugely grateful for this donation.

"Being able to provide the children and young people we are supporting with days out and activities is a really important part of our work. It helps them to begin to regain their independence, in a safe environment, with a support worker at hand.”