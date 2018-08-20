Countdown begins to a Leyland food celebration with its annual festival

Leyland’s festival of food is back this weekend.

Now in its fourth year, the Taste of Leyland on Saturday will feature delicious cuisines from around the world - and nearer home - offering something to suit everyone.

It starts at 10am in Balfour Court next to Leyland Market and runs until 4pm.

With the focus squarely on supporting Leyland’s fantastic food businesses, Taste of Leyland boasts cuisines from British, Italian and Chinese, to name a few, as well as the usual array of cheeses, ales, and chutneys.

There will be live music, a barbecue, children’s activities and countless stallholders selling amazing, fresh, local produce, as the event promises to be another great family day out in South Ribble.

Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for corporate support and community engagement at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “The Taste of Leyland food festival has become one of the borough’s most popular events - and it’s certainly one I look forward to every year.

“It’s all about celebrating Leyland’s exciting mix of food outlets, businesses, ale houses and homemade produce.

“On Saturday, you’ll find flavours from around the world; as well as live music, children’s activities, and something to take home or give as a gift, such as cheeses, ales and chutneys.

“I’m certain we’ll get a great crowd for the event - but if you still need persuading, let me just say, there will also be a barbecue, Italian food, Chinese food, and a stall devoted to desserts - something for everyone and all the family at affordable prices, too.”

Children’s activities at the festival will include face painting, cake decorating, glitter hair, and bookmark making.

Pennine Events will also be inviting you to try the Smoothie Bike at the fruit ‘n’ veg stall - it blends fruit for your smoothie as your pedalling powers the blades.

Hough Lane’s Market Ale House have also organised live music from 11.30am, with acts including Rosa, Kev Jameson, and Phil Ireland.

The council is also running a marquee for food-based art activities and a drumming workshop with local community arts group Creative Hands.

Karen Shaw, economic development officer at South Ribble Borough Council, said: “2018 has already been a fabulous year for us, especially in terms of cultural events and supporting the local economy.

“The artisan Worden Market was such a hit, Leyland Festival did not disappoint, and now, Taste of Leyland is back to show how brilliant our independent food businesses are here in South Ribble.

“I’m very pleased that all the businesses continue to get behind these events, and in turn, everyone from around the borough keeps on supporting them.

“We’re so grateful to residents and businesses alike.

“My message to everyone this weekend is shop local, stay in Leyland and avoid the Bank Holiday traffic and support the amazing independent retailers on your very doorstep and sample all the incredible food and drink they have to offer.”

For more updates on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/ATasteofLeyland/ or join the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/636764200043516/.