A controversial proposal to build of a cluster of four new family homes of ‘outstanding architectural merit’ on moorland between Blackburn and Darwen has been refused by planners.

Christopher Miller had applied for permission in principle for the detached four-bedroom houses on land at Tockholes Road as it comes out of Livesey Parish.

But now Blackburn with Darwen Council has rejected the scheme which generated 14 objections.

They were on grounds including:

over-development of the site and the wider area;

already sufficient houses locally;

the impact on wildlife and woodland;

the transport impact and congestion on unsuitable country roads;

no pedestrian link or footways; and

unacceptable ribbon development.

The Blackburn site in question | Google Maps

Mr Miller’s application said the new properties would be ‘infill development’ and would ‘demonstrate outstanding architectural merit, enhance their immediate setting, and respond sensitively to local character’.

But a planning officer’s report said: “The application site relates to a rectangular parcel of land measuring approximately 0.22 hectares located to the immediate west of Tockholes Road, Blackburn, at the southern end of a terraced row of residential cottages known a York View.

“The site is greenfield in nature which is essentially undeveloped.

“The site is located within an area identified as countryside in the Local Plan. Policy is explicit in requiring the amount of development in such areas to be tightly limited.

“Residential development in countryside areas is supported (in principle) for the viable re-use of heritage assets (to secure their future); the re-use of redundant or disused buildings that can enhance immediate settings; or the subdivision of existing residential buildings.

“The proposal does not fall within any of the circumstances and types of development deemed acceptable, including redevelopment of previously developed land / brownfield.

“As a greenfield site hosting trees, it has a significant biodiversity value. It is inevitable that many of these trees would be lost.

“Infill development is typically defined as infilling a small gap within a built-up frontage. The site is not considered as an infill opportunity, owing to the absence of any buildings immediately beyond its southern end.

“Nor is the site considered to be in a sustainable location.

“Whilst the proposed homes may be arranged in linear formcontinuing the pattern of the existing terraced row, they would be viewed as a modern incongruous addition to the frontage, and generally at odds with the prevailing rural landscape character.

“The threat of setting a harmful precedent should also be acknowledged for development of sites of similar characteristics.”

Les Cade, the chair of Livesey Parish Council, said: “We are delighted with this decision which is the right outcome for the residents.

“In this case, there were no credible grounds for permission in principle to proceed.”