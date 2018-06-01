Could you be a forever family for this sibling pair?

A Preston-based adoption service is appealing for help to find a ‘forever family’ for this brother and sister.

Harry and Jessica, aged six and five, are currently in foster care.

Caritas Care is working alongside Adoption Matters to find a permanent home for the siblings.

Susan Swarbrick, head of Children’s Services at Caritas Care, said: “We’re looking for adopters with a good network of support around them, and ideally two parents. Some experience of children either through family, voluntary or professional roles would also be good. We’d encourage people looking into adoption to always consider older children.”