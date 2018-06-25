Corrie star Tisha Merry urges people to get involved in St Catherine's annual 10-mile moonlight memory walk

Coronation Street actress Tisha Merry is urging people across Lancashire to get involved in St Catherine’s Hospice’s annual 10-mile moonlight memory walk.

Tisha, who played Bistro waitress Steph Britton on the cobbles for four years, took part in the poignant Moonlight and Memories Walk last year alongside fellow soap stars Bhavna Limbachia, Lucy Fallon and Fay Brooks, in memory of her grandad who was cared for on the hospice’s in-patient unit four years ago.

Coronation Street stars Bhavna Limbachia, Tisha Merry, Lucy Fallon and Fay Brook at last year's walk.

She has since become a patron of the Lostock Hall-based charity which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses.

Tisha, who grew up in Preston, said: “Last year myself and some of the Corrie girls took part and it was amazing; it was so much fun.

“It’s a fantastic way to keep the memories alive and to speak with people about loved ones who have received care from St Catherine’s Hospice, which is an amazing charity. It’s just a wonderful experience.”

Hundreds of supporters have already signed up for the night-time trek, which sets off at 10pm on Saturday following a warm-up at St Catherine’s Park in Lostock Lane.

Walkers can choose either a 10-mile or four-mile circular route after which they can leave messages on a special memory wall in the hospice’s garden marquee.

Lorraine Charlesworth, director of community and income at St Catherine’s, said: “Not only does it raise tens of thousands of pounds to help fund our specialist care for local people with life-shortening illnesses such as cancer, motor neurone diseases and heart failure; it also provides a meaningful opportunity for our communities to come together to remember and celebrate their loved ones in a poignant and positive way.”