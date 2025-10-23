Village library near you to close for four months - here's what you need to know
Leaders at Lancashire County Council have signed off on essential repairs to Coppull Library in Spendmore Lane, which involve a roof replacement.
A statement on LCC’s website says: “Coppull library will close at midday on Thursday, October 30 for approximately four months due to essential repairs.
“There will be temporary library provisions during this time, starting 9am on Monday, November 3 at Coppull Village Vall, 47 Chapel Lane, Coppull.”
Opening times for the temporary library will be:
Monday: 9am-5pm
Tuesday: 9am-5pm
Wednesday: Closed
Thursday: 9am to 2pm
Friday: 9am to 5pm
Saturday: Closed
The nearest alternative libraries offering a full service are Chorley, Adlington, Eccleston and Euxton.
Lancashire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience.