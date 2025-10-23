Village library near you to close for four months - here's what you need to know

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
A busy village library will close its doors next week - for up to four months.

Leaders at Lancashire County Council have signed off on essential repairs to Coppull Library in Spendmore Lane, which involve a roof replacement.

A statement on LCC’s website says: “Coppull library will close at midday on Thursday, October 30 for approximately four months due to essential repairs.

“There will be temporary library provisions during this time, starting 9am on Monday, November 3 at Coppull Village Vall, 47 Chapel Lane, Coppull.”

Coppull Libraryplaceholder image
Coppull Library | google

Opening times for the temporary library will be:

Monday: 9am-5pm

Tuesday: 9am-5pm

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 9am to 2pm

Friday: 9am to 5pm

Saturday: Closed

The nearest alternative libraries offering a full service are Chorley, Adlington, Eccleston and Euxton.

Lancashire County Council has apologised for any inconvenience.

