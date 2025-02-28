Convicted Penwortham paedophile who downloaded almost 400 sexual images of children jailed
Police carried out a routine check of Robert Bilsborough’s electronic devices in November last year.
It was conducted following a previous conviction of making indecent images of children and possession of prohibited images of children.
Officers subsequently found 13 images classed as category A, the very worst type, during the forensic examination.
23 category B and 361 category C images were also found, bringing the total to 397.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.
Bilsborough, 35, of Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham, appeared at Preston Crown Court today where was sentenced to 58 weeks in prison.
He was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
DC Marlena Kervelis, of the Internet Child Exploitation team, said: “Bilsborough has a clear sexual interest in children and our careful monitoring of his actions has seen a sex offender sent back to prison.
“If sex offenders breach the conditions imposed on them, we will not hesitate to bring them back before the courts.
“Bilsborough presents a serious risk and he is now behind bars where he belongs.
“As always, we would urge anybody with information about this type of activity to contact the police and tell us what they know.”