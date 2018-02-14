Consultation started to find out what residents label as 'special' buildings

South Ribble Council is consulting with residents over what they deem to be buildings of interest in the borough.

The buildings, known as ‘locally listed’ buildings, are buildings, structures and features identified by members of the public and the local planning authority as having special local, architectural, archaeological or historic interest.

While the list will provide no powers, it can serve as strong evidence when assessing future planning applications across the borough.

The consultation runs until Friday, April 6, after which a final Local List will be compiled.

Comments can be emailed to ldf@southribble.gov.uk.