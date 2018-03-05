Consultation begins on proposals to close Carnforth information centre

Lancashire County Council is asking for people’s views on proposals to close a number of transport information centres around the county.

A consultation is taking place from Monday March 5 to Sunday 29 April, with people able to respond via the county council’s website or by picking up a questionnaire at the information centres.

The council is proposing to save £156,000 by closing information centres at Carnforth Railway Station, Preston Bus Station, Nelson and Clitheroe interchanges.

County Councillor Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “We’re committed to providing the best services we can to the people of Lancashire, and particularly to protecting services for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“However, like many other local authorities, our financial position remains extremely challenging, with a forecasted funding gap of over £144m in 2021/22, which means we have to make some difficult decisions to balance the books.

“We know that many people value the services provided by these information centres.

“At the same time, train operating companies and bus operators work hard to make it easier for people to access information and buy tickets via machines at stations, and many people now choose to do this online.

“We’re holding an eight-week consultation to help us better understand the effect on users of closing these centres, and I would ask people to let us know how this will impact them.”

You can respond to the consultation here or pick up a questionnaire from Carnforth Heritage Centre, Carnforth Library or Preston Bus Station.