Conservation area at Moor Park in Preston is ‘causing decline’

Proposals to reduce the boundary of a conservation area in a Preston park are being floated.

A consultation with residents living around Moor Park revealed their concern that the designated conservation area was ‘inadvertently causing a steady deterioration of the area’’.

Following the survey. Cabinet members at the city council put plans forward to remove 10 roads from the conservation area, saying there is no buildings of interest in them.

A report which went to Cabinet states: “Some responses argue there is no historic interest in the streets and that the condition of the area is worsening under the burden of conservation area designation.

“In many conservation areas, particularly in former industrial areas, property values can be low and economic activity marginal.

"Although officers dispute the view that there is no historic interest in the streets, it is considered that there could be some changes to the boundary which would remove those areas in worse condition, whilst preserving the integrity of the conservation area.”

Cabinet members accepted proposals to remove the following streets from the consultation area: St Thomas’s Road along the eastern side of St Paul’s Road; St Philip’s Road; St Christopher’s Road; St Andrew’s Road; St David’s Road; St Michaels Road; St Martin’s Road; St Cuthbert’s Road; St Andrew’s and Deepdale Road.

Plans are now set to be put to another consultation with residents around Moor Park.