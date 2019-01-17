Congestion after M6 crash near Preston

Have your say

Major congestion built up this morning after an accident on the M6 near Preston.

One northbound lane was blocked near junction 31 at Samlesbury after an accident believed to involve up to four vehicles.

The incident caused congestion back to Junction 29 (M65 / Lostock Hall) and also affected the M61 Northbound back to Junction 9 (M65 interchange).

Traffic was stopped while the vehicle in the fast lane was moved to the hard shoulder.

All lanes were reopened at around 8.15am.

It is not thought there were any injuries.