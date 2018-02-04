Concert in memory of former Fulwood High teacher Jackie Turnbull raises thousands for Rosemere

Choral singers from across the North West raised not only the roof, as they also raised more than £4,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

For related stories click here /tk-maxx-in-preston-donate-funds-to-rosemere-cancer-foundation-1-8989098 and /dinner-in-honour-of-goosnargh-farmer-reg-johnson-raises-20k-for-rosemere-and-heartbeat-in-preston-1-8968647

Linda Butcher and Jill Bromley organised a tribute concert at Preston Minster in memory of Jackie Turnbull, who was a member of a number of choirs in Lancashire and died in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Jackie Turnbull

he concert, a performance of the Poulenc and Vivaldi Glorias, was the culmination of a full day’s choral workshop directed by Nigel Wilkinson, musical director of Oldham and Burnley choral societies. Accompaniment was by Alistair MacKenzie, director of music at St Anne’s Parish Church and musical director of Fleetwood Choral Society and the Lidun Singers.

Among those there was Jackie’s husband David and many of her former colleagues and pupils at the former Fulwood High School, where she taught for almost 30 years. Some helped with the event, while others, who were unable to make it on the day, boosted the amount raised by making generous donations.

The event had sponsorship from Barton Grange Garden Centre and Gainsborough Flooring, Preston.

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s head of fundraising, said: “We are extremely grateful to Linda and Jill for organising this hugely successful concert. It featured more than 70 voices and was a wonderful tribute to Jackie, who was a very popular member of our coffee shop team.”