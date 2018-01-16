Concern over 'third wettest year on record'

Here’s proof of what you already thought you knew...last year was the third wettest year Lancashire has experienced since records began.

That is according to Chipping-based weather expert Muriel Lord, a Met Office rainfall recorder.

Muriel Lord

Data recorded from Muriel’s farm near Parlick Fell has revealed 1,936 millimetres (mm) of rain fell in the area last year.

Only the years 2000, with 1946.4mm, and 2012, with 1984mm, were wetter.

Muriel said: “Last year was the third wettest in the last 48 years. Every month has been above average bar three; it’s been constantly wet throughout the year.

“It has seen farming in the local area badly affected and disrupted.”

Chipping monthly rainfall.

In November last year the News reported that half a metre of rain - or 19.7ins - fell in September and October.

The new data shows that October was the wettest of the year and the third wettest October on record, seeing 257.3mm of rain.

Muriel said: “It’s huge concern for me personally and peopl should be concerned too.

“All the worst rain has now occurred since the turn of the century – it really has shot up.”

Rain gauges at Muriel's site.

The semi-retired farmer added: “And it’s not just farming that has been hit but all the local infrastructure too.

“The roads up in the valleys become unsuable and temporary rivers.

“Admittedly we are higher up and more open to the elements, but when the rainfall totals are so large they do a lot of damage.

“All the buildings are being blasted with water, getting damp and all the mortor gets ruined.

“Garden walls and paths are being overwhelmed. It’s becoming a struggle.

Muriel continued: “I’m just longing for a dry year now – if we can organise one that would be great!”