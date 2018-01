Have your say

Police are trying to find a man who disappeared from Wharles on Friday.

Christopher Hughes, 35, was last seen at 11pm on January 12.

He is described as 6ft 1ins, with a medium build and short light brown hair. He was 'possibly wearing' white Adidas trainers, navy jeans, a grey hoodie and a brown jacket, police say.

He has a North West accent, and has links to Preston.

Anyone who has seen Christopher or knows where he is should call 101 quoting log number LC-20180113-0288.