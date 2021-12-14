Concern growing for welfare of missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley

Benjamin Martin, 16, was last seen at around 12.30am today (December 14), police said.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms at the time of his disappearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Joe Swift, of Chorley Police, said: "We are concerned about Benjamin’s current welfare and would urge him to make contact with us to let us know he is OK.

If you have any information about Benjamin's whereabouts call 101 or (01257) 246 281, quoting log number 0030 of December 14.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

Benjamin Martin (pictured) is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes (Credit: Lancashire Police)