Concern growing for welfare of missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 16-year-old boy from Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 2:00 pm

Benjamin Martin, 16, was last seen at around 12.30am today (December 14), police said.

He is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Benjamin was wearing a dark coloured hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms at the time of his disappearance.

PC Joe Swift, of Chorley Police, said: "We are concerned about Benjamin’s current welfare and would urge him to make contact with us to let us know he is OK.

If you have any information about Benjamin's whereabouts call 101 or (01257) 246 281, quoting log number 0030 of December 14.

Benjamin Martin (pictured) is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes (Credit: Lancashire Police)

