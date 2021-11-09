Concern growing for missing Preston man who has links to Knutsford and Macclesfield
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing 55-year-old man from Preston
Christopher Hague was reported missing from his home address in Preston yesterday (Monday, November 8)/
The 55-year-old is described as white, of large build, with dark, greying hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing black suede boots with a brown trim and is believed to have a large, Rottweiler dog with him.
Christopher has links to Knutsford, Macclesfield and Preston.
PC Mark Fenton, of Preston Police, said: "We are worried about Christopher's disappearance and would encourage anyone who knows where he is to come forward.
"If you have any information please call police immediately."
If you can help call 101 quoting log number 1567 of November 8.
In an emergency always call 999.
