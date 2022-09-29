News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Concern growing for missing Chorley man last seen walking American Bullmastiff dog

An appeal has been launched by Lancashire Police to help find a missing man from Chorley.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:32 pm

Lewis Smith was last seen in the Church View Close area earlier today (Thursday, September 29).

The 30-year-old is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, with blue eyes and mousey brown hair.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a red stripe, trousers, a yellow JD Sport bag and was walking with an American Bullmastiff dog.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for Lewis Smith's welfare after he went missing from Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Read More

Read More
AFC Fylde manager James Rowe charged with sexual assault

Lewis has links to Chorley and Adlington.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 0352 of September 29.

Always call 999 in an emergency.