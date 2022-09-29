Concern growing for missing Chorley man last seen walking American Bullmastiff dog
An appeal has been launched by Lancashire Police to help find a missing man from Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:31 pm
Updated
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 1:32 pm
Lewis Smith was last seen in the Church View Close area earlier today (Thursday, September 29).
The 30-year-old is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, with blue eyes and mousey brown hair.
He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a red stripe, trousers, a yellow JD Sport bag and was walking with an American Bullmastiff dog.
Lewis has links to Chorley and Adlington.