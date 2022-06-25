Concern growing for missing Burnley woman, 33, who has links to Blackburn

Sharon Duckworth – who has also used the surname Scott – was last seen in the Turf Moor area of the town on June 15.

Police said she has not been in contact with her family since.

“That is unusual for Sharon and we are therefore becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Sharon – who has links to Blackburn – is 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a waist-length olive green bubble jacket, blue shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and blue/grey Nike trainers.

Anyone with information about Sharon’s whereabouts can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0538 of June 23.

Have you seen Sharon Duckworth, 33, who is missing from Burnley? (Credit: Lancashire Police)