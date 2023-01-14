News you can trust since 1886
Concern growing for missing Blackburn teen, 17, who is originally from Chorley

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage boy from Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 5:19pm

Benjamin Martin was last seen near his home in Blackburn in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 14).

The 17-year-old was wearing a dark grey North Face hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, with medium length, curly brown hair.

Benjamin Martin is described as white, 6ft tall, with medium length, curly brown hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re treating Benjamin as a missing person and now appealing for your help to find him.

“He’s originally from Chorley so we’re sharing this appeal across Blackburn, Chorley and Preston in the hope that someone may have seen or heard from Benjamin.”

If you have any information that may help police find Benjamin, call 101 quoting LC-20230114-0032.