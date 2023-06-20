Steven Higginbottom was last seen in Vale Street, Blackburn, on Sunday morning (June 18).

Police said they were concerned for his welfare and launched an appeal for information on (June 20).

The 59-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of thin build with brown eyes and short dark brown hair.

A public appeal has been launched to help find Steven Higginbottom (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He sometimes wears glasses and has a distinctive black panther head tattoo on his right arm, police said.

Steven has links to both Blackburn and Darwen.