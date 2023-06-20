Concern growing for missing Blackburn man who has distinctive black panther tattoo
A public appeal has been launched to help find a missing Blackburn man.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Jun 2023
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST
Steven Higginbottom was last seen in Vale Street, Blackburn, on Sunday morning (June 18).
Police said they were concerned for his welfare and launched an appeal for information on (June 20).
The 59-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of thin build with brown eyes and short dark brown hair.
He sometimes wears glasses and has a distinctive black panther head tattoo on his right arm, police said.