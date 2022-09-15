News you can trust since 1886
Concern growing for missing Bamber Bridge man, 23, last seen riding red bike

Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal to help find a missing man from Bamber Bridge.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:10 pm
Benjamin Peter, of Pioneer Close, Bamber Bridge, was last seen on Wednesday evening (September 14).

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with olive skin and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black North Face pants, black and grey Nike 110 trainers and a grey North Face hat.

He was riding a red bicycle, according to police.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or has any information about his whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 0162 of September 15.

Police want to find Benjamin Peter, 23, who is missing in the Bamber Bridge area (Credit: Lancashire Police)