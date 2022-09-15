Concern growing for missing Bamber Bridge man, 23, last seen riding red bike

Benjamin Peter, of Pioneer Close, Bamber Bridge, was last seen on Wednesday evening (September 14).

The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with olive skin and stubble.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black North Face pants, black and grey Nike 110 trainers and a grey North Face hat.

He was riding a red bicycle, according to police.

Anyone who sees Benjamin or has any information about his whereabouts should call 101, quoting log number 0162 of September 15.