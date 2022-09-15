Concern growing for missing Bamber Bridge man, 23, last seen riding red bike
Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal to help find a missing man from Bamber Bridge.
By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:12 pm
Benjamin Peter, of Pioneer Close, Bamber Bridge, was last seen on Wednesday evening (September 14).
The 23-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with olive skin and stubble.
He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black North Face pants, black and grey Nike 110 trainers and a grey North Face hat.
He was riding a red bicycle, according to police.