News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found

Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Preesall girl who was last seen in her school uniform four days ago

An urgent appeal has been issued to find a 14-year-old girl from Preesall who went missing four days ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town at around 7am on Thursday, October 12.

The 14-year-old was wearing a Hodgson Academy uniform consisting of a blue blazer, white shirt, blue skirt and knee high socks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is likely to be wearing white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, police said.

Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town on October 12 (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town on October 12 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town on October 12 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Ebony is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

She has links to Carleton, Poulton, Great Eccleston, Elswick and Preesall.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are now concerned for Ebony’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.

If you have seen Ebony or have any information, please call us on 101 or email forcecontro[email protected] quoting log 1355 of 14th October 14.”