Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Preesall girl who was last seen in her school uniform four days ago
Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town at around 7am on Thursday, October 12.
The 14-year-old was wearing a Hodgson Academy uniform consisting of a blue blazer, white shirt, blue skirt and knee high socks.
She is likely to be wearing white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, police said.
Ebony is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair.
She has links to Carleton, Poulton, Great Eccleston, Elswick and Preesall.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are now concerned for Ebony’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.
If you have seen Ebony or have any information, please call us on 101 or email forcecontro[email protected] quoting log 1355 of 14th October 14.”