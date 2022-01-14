Melanie Law, from Blackpool, was reported missing earlier today (Friday, January 14), police said.

The 13-year-old girl is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with brown hair, styled in a bob.

She was wearing blue jeans, white trainers with glitter heels and a black fur coat with a hood at the time of her disappearance.

Melanie - who has links to Blackpool and Kirkham - may have travelled to Preston.

PC Georgia Boyle, of Blackpool Police, said: "Melanie's disappearance is worrying and we are concerned for her welfare.

"If you know where she is, please come forward with information.

Melanie Law, 13, from Blackpool, was reported missing on January 14 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"I would also ask Melanie, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch and let us know she is safe and well."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

In an emergency call 999.