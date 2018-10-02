Concern for missing Preston teenager

A 16-year-old girl from Preston has been missing since last week and police are concerned for her whereabouts.

Georgia Brown was last seen in the Ladybank Avenue area of Fulwood at around 1:30pm on September 28.

Police believe she could be in the company of an older male.

She was wearing a white top, black jeans, denim jacket and carrying a small black bag with a silver chain.

Georgia is 5ft 8in tall of slim build and has long blonde hair.

Det Sgt Kate Clancy of Preston Police, said: “Georgia has not been seen for four days now and our concern is growing.

“If you have seen Georgia, or know anything about her whereabouts, please let us know as soon as possible.

“Georgia – if you are reading this, we just want to know you are okay."

Anyone with information should call Preston Police on 101, quoting log number 1022 of September 28.