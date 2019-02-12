Community in shock remembers Preston mum Rosie Darbyshire

Have your say

Scores of people gathered in Preston tonight (Tuesday) to remember the life of mum-of-one Rosie Darbyshire

The body of Rosie, 27, was found on the pavement in Pope Lane, Ribbleton, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Some of those at the Rosie Darbyshire memorial

A man has been charged with her murder.

Rosie's lifelong friend, Denni Hartley, organised the memorial event outside Rosie's home in Whitmore Place.

Hushed crowds gathered bearing balloons, candles and Chinese lanterns as they remembered their much-loved friend.

It was a sombre and respectful scene as more and more people, cars and vans filled the quiet cul-de-sac.

Rosie Darbyshire was found dead in Ribbleton, Preston

Rosie's parents and young son were believed to be among those attending the event.

Candles were placed on the doorstep of Rosie's home and relatives and friends young and old released balloons and Chinese lanterns into the night sky.

An emotional Denni told the crowd: "Thank you everybody, she would have loved it".

Rosie Darbyshire memorial event

Rosie's closest friends and family embraced as the balloons and lanterns drifted away.

One mourner said: "She was a lovely girl.

"The community has come together - we've done her proud."

A fund-raiser has been set up on crowdfunding website JustGiving by childhood friend Lauren Sharples to help with Rosie’s funeral and caring for her son.

Young and old attended the Rosie Darbyshire memorial event

By Sunday evening, its original target of £4,000 was reached with donations from 260 people.

By Monday, more than £6,000 had been donated.

Rosie's boyfriend Benjamin Topping, 25, of St George’s Road, Preston, is in custody charged with her murder.

A plea and case management hearing is now due to take place at Preston Crown Court on Friday, April 12.

A trial is set to begin on Monday, June 3.