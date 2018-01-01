Community centre plans are withdrawn

Plans to establish a new community centre in Frenchwood have been withdrawn by its applicants.

Applicants ‘The Boulevard Community’ asked for permission to change what has been a local store in Carlton Drive into a local community hub.

But the plans were withdrawn last month after a five-week consultation.

Concerns were previously raised by Lancashire County Council’s highways department over the centre’s opening times being ‘extensive’ and open to being interpreted as ‘ambigious’.

Environmental health officers at Preston Council had also gone as far as recommending that the application should be refused.