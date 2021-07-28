Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate and leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley take part in the charity kayak challenge

The trio took on the challenge in aid of Inspire Youth Zone which works with thousands of young people from across the borough.

Sir Lindsay became Inspire’s first Honorary Patron in March this year while the Mayor, Coun Holgate, has adopted the Chapel Street facility as one of his official mayoral charities.

Coun Holgate convinced Sir Lindsay and Coun Bradley to don wetsuits and get into the water to take part in his ‘Kayak for the Kids’ challenge on the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle takes part in the charity kayak challenge

He said: “Inspire Youth Zone has such an incredibly positive impact on the young people of our borough, providing them with a sense of purpose and helping them discover their passions.

“The work they deliver on a daily basis is absolutely inspirational and Chorley is blessed to have such an amazing charity to support our younger generation."

Before the trio started the challenge, the Mayor said: “The Kayak for the Kids challenge will definitely be a step outside my comfort zone but it is for such a wonderful cause – so please donate if you can and support Inspire to continue their marvellous activity.”

The trio had hoped to raise a minimum £2,000 to support the Youth Zone’s invaluable work in the local community.

On the water ... from left, leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley, mayor of Chorley Steve Holgate and Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Inspire Youth Zone is open to 8-19-year-olds, and to people with disabilities up to the age of 25.

The Kayak for the Kids challenge, which was supported by Euxton Canoeing Club, began at Riley Green Marina in Hoghton at 11am finishing in Adlington at around 5pm on Sunday July 25.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: “Allowing young people to escape the pressures of normal life to focus on future careers, development and on having fun has been the hallmark of the Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley.

“The staff are amazing.

“I have seen the real difference their work makes to the lives of their young members.”