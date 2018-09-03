Coleen Nolan set for solo shows

Blackpool-born Nolan sister Coleen Nolan is set to hit the road solo for the first time - and will close the tour in her hometown.

The TV presenter will launch The Never Too Late Tour in January, 10 years since she last sang publicly with sisters Bernie, Maureen and Linda on The Nolans’ 2009 reunion tour.

The Loose Woman, who’s been embroiled in a bullying row after Kim Woodburn appeared on the lunchtime panel show last week - refueling the pair’s feud from their time on Celebrity Big Brother, will play the Opera House on February 28.

Speaking to The Mirror, the youngest Nolan sister admits being daunted at the prospect of 'going solo' at 53, and said the tour was a 'step to being independent for the first time in my life, and not being the baby'.

Speaking of the moment she told her Blackpool-based sisters Maureen and Linda about the tour, Coleen said: "My sisters instantly went, 'Oh God, are you scared? Those are massive venues'.

"And I was like, 'Obviously, terrified'. But they were like, 'Oh my God, just do it'. It was never a case of, 'Why haven’t you asked us?'.

"And Bernie would say, 'Don’t be ridiculous, just do it' too. She would have belief," Coleen added, referencing her late sister who died five years ago this summer after losing her battle with breast cancer.

Visit www.coleennolantour.com for tickets, on sale 11am today.