Cold weather alert issued for England - here's when it could snow

The Met Office has issued a cold weather alert for England as temperatures plummet below freezing in various areas this week.

This alert level 2 alert covers the North West, North East, Yorkshire and the Humber and the West Midlands.

The Met Office alert said, “There is a 60 per cent probability of severe cold weather, icy conditions and heavy snow between 9am on Thursday 3 January and midnight on Saturday 5 January in parts of England.

“This weather could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services. Please refer to the national Cold Weather Plan and your Trust's emergency plan for appropriate preventive action.”

Be aware and prepared

The alert also states that the weather is “becoming cold generally from mid-week, but less cold conditions expected to spread to northern and eastern parts of England over the coming weekend.

“However, cold weather criteria may still be met in some central, southern, and southwestern areas over the weekend where any freezing fog patches are slow to clear. This may require the alert level being raised in these areas later this week.”

There is also currently a green level alert in place for the East Midlands, East of England, Southeast, Southwest and London.

The green alert is “the minimum state of vigilance during the winter. During this time social and healthcare services will ensure that there is ongoing awareness and preparedness,” said the Met Office.

Snow on the horizon

According to the Met Office, between mid-January and early February 2019 much of the UK will experience “predominantly wet and windy weather, and a chance of heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north.”

Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. In the south though, the weather is likely to be on the mild side.

Towards the end of January, however, there is an increased likelihood of much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.

“This cold spell is by no means certain though, and in any case, some milder, wet and windy interludes are likely during this period,” said the Met Office.