Coach travel is boosting Blackpool's economy by millions of pounds new report shows
Accounting giant KPMG is due to launch the findings of its research in Blackpool today (Thursday October 17). The work sets out the financial benefits of coach services to the British economy.
The launch coincides with Blackpool being granted CPT (Confederation of Passenger Transport) Coach Friendly status in recognition of the council’s efforts to encourage coach travel.
A report accompanying the research says: “Coach travel is essential in providing tourists access to Blackpool, and it is estimated that at least 90 coaches can enter Blackpool on a typical day, capable of delivering 4,500 tourists spending £200,000 on average per day in the local economy.”
CPT chief executive Graham Vidler said: “This new research shows that towns or destinations that can welcome one extra coach every day could bring up to £1m a year into their local economy.
“To reap these benefits every city, town and tourist destination must plan for coach, so they offer adequate coach parking and good facilities for both passengers and coach drivers as part of their sustainable travel and tourism strategy.”
The CPT Coach Friendly accreditation is expected to further boost coach visitor numbers and tourism in Blackpool. Many visitors to the Illuminations travel by coach, while there are also links between many hotels and coach operators.
Blackpool was chosen for the launch of the research as the resort prepares to hold two events which rely on coach-based tourism. Lightpool runs from Friday October 18 to Saturday October 26, featuring light installations, performances, and family activities, while Blackpool Sequence Dance Festival takes place between October 19 and 21 at the Winter Gardens.
The research reveals that across Britain coaches facilitate 450 million journeys each year and coach passengers spend £8.3bn every year in local economies.
