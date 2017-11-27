Search

Co-op staff cash up donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Cathy Skidmore (far right), together with Rosemere Cancer Foundations central area fundraising co-ordinator Becca Hall (far left) receives Rosemere Cancer Foundations Co-op Local Community Fund donation from Ripon Street store staff, left to right, Julie Holmes, Christine Lang and Martin Butcher
Cathy Skidmore (far right), together with Rosemere Cancer Foundations central area fundraising co-ordinator Becca Hall (far left) receives Rosemere Cancer Foundations Co-op Local Community Fund donation from Ripon Street store staff, left to right, Julie Holmes, Christine Lang and Martin Butcher
Share this article
0
Have your say

Rosemere Cancer Foundation bagged the ultimate Christmas bargain when its grants and corporate fundraising manager Cathy Skidmore visited the Co-op’s Ripon Street store in Preston.

Staff presented Cathy with a £1,811.25 for the charity’s 20 years anniversary appeal to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital

The donation comes from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund along with funds donated by the Ripon Street store through a raffle and collection tins.

Cathy said: “We are very grateful to be a beneficiary of the Co-op’s Local Community Fund. The supermarket’s nearest store to the Rosemere Cancer Centre is the Ripon Street store and

I know the staff there have given us great support and put a lot of hard work into helping achieve what is a very generous donation.

“In addition to thanking them, I would also like to thank all the store’s customers, who have joined in the fundraising by buying raffle tickets and adding their change to collection tins. It has been a genuine community effort and through the appeal, every penny raised will stay local.”

As Co-op Funeralcare also supports the Co-op Local Community Fund, McKenna Funeral Directors in Meadow Street, Preston has also supported the charity.