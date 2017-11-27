Co-op staff cash up donations to Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Rosemere Cancer Foundation bagged the ultimate Christmas bargain when its grants and corporate fundraising manager Cathy Skidmore visited the Co-op’s Ripon Street store in Preston.

Staff presented Cathy with a £1,811.25 for the charity’s 20 years anniversary appeal to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital

The donation comes from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund along with funds donated by the Ripon Street store through a raffle and collection tins.

Cathy said: “We are very grateful to be a beneficiary of the Co-op’s Local Community Fund. The supermarket’s nearest store to the Rosemere Cancer Centre is the Ripon Street store and

I know the staff there have given us great support and put a lot of hard work into helping achieve what is a very generous donation.

“In addition to thanking them, I would also like to thank all the store’s customers, who have joined in the fundraising by buying raffle tickets and adding their change to collection tins. It has been a genuine community effort and through the appeal, every penny raised will stay local.”

As Co-op Funeralcare also supports the Co-op Local Community Fund, McKenna Funeral Directors in Meadow Street, Preston has also supported the charity.