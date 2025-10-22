A Leyland bar site that closed down abruptly before last Christmas could soon be reopened.

Godwin Leisure has applied to South Ribble Borough Council for permission to change the use of 51 Hough Lane, from Class E(b) (Sale of food and drink) to Sui Generis (bar/pub) incorporating a new shop frontage, outside seating area and a retractable canopy.

The unit was formerly a Barnardos charity shop, and most recently Leyland Bierhaus and Winter Wonderland, which closed down with sister establishment, No. 55 wine bar last November, with owners the Venue Group saying they couldn’t agree a new lease with landlords South Ribble Borough Council (SRBC). However, the Council told the Post the bars had failed to pay rent and had entered liquidation.

51 Hough Lane, Leyland

The new applicant wants to redevelop the vacant site with new signage, lighting, and a retractable canopy. Their agent states: “No significant changes are proposed to the property. It is proposed that the existing frontage will be renovated with new dark grey / black door frames and windows. A new sign will replace the existing along with feature lighting.”

Specifics have not been given, but there would be food and drink on offer, with up to 16 job roles created - including chefs, waiting staff and a mixologist.

Seating is proposed for approximately 44 people inside and a small number of seats - up to 20 - would be located directly at the front of the property.

Opening hours

The proposed operating hours are Monday through to Sunday 12pm-1.00am, closed on Tuesdays, but open on Bank Holidays.

Food would be served 12pm-9pm, with the bar serving 12pm-1.00am.