Clayton Brook woman hosts double bill of festive fashion shows in aid of two good causes

A Clayton Brook fashionista is hosting two Christmas shopping events to help both people who are lonely or have learning difficulties.

Karen Sutton is holding Merry and Bright next Tuesday at 7pm in Ribby Hall Village's Garden Room in Ribby Road, Kirkham. A fashion show by Button Boutique will take place at 8-30pm.

A second Christmas shopping event will take place on Wednesday, December 4 at Hallmark Hotel Leyland from 7pm to 10pm, with a fashion show by Zebra Lulu at 8-30pm. Entry is £3.

Both events will help raise money for The Space Centre in Preston, a venue with multi-sensory rooms designed for people with a wide range of disabilities, including cerebral palsy, profound multiple disabilities, autism and brain injuries.

Proceeds will also go to Find a Friend Christmas Dinner in aid of older people who are lonely this festive period.