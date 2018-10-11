Classical stars are en pointe for return showcase

Have your say

After their sell-out performance last year, the Russian National Ballet is back in Lytham for another showcase of the eternally-popular classical ballet.

A spokesman said: “Russian National Ballet is a family run company that focuses on bringing the best ballet productions to the British audiences.

“With over 10 years of experience we specialise in Russian Classical Ballets.

“Over the years, we have brought many different ballet classics to the theatres near you.

"We tend to focus on regional theatres that are so often overlooked by large companies. We hope you become part of our fast-growing family and start enjoy the wonderful world of classical ballet.”

* Swan Lake, Russian National Ballet, Lowther Pavilion, Saturday, 7.30pm.