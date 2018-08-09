Classic 80's musical Fame comes to the Blackpool Opera House next week

A trio of fame-ous faces are limbering up to bring classic 80s musical to Blackpool next week.

Heading the cast for Fame’s 30th anniversary tour are top UK soul singer Mica Paris appearing as Miss Sherman, Hollyoaks’ Theresa McQueen actress Jorgie Porter as ballet dancer Iris Kelly, and stage star Keith Jack.

Based on the 1980 pop culture film, Fame - The Musical follows the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they work through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life.

Mica Paris has enjoyed a 30-year music career, most recently recording a new single in honour of Ella Fitzgerald, with stage credits including Mama Morton in the UK number one tour of Chicago and more recently Sylvia in the UK tour of Love Me Tender, based on the music of Elvis.

“The movie Fame was a big favourite of mine because it really was the first glimpse of what the beginning process of becoming a trained artist entailed - I’m so happy to be in the musical, ” she said.

The show will be Jorgie Porter’s stage debut - and a return to her original love of ballet.

Keith Jack was the runner-up in BBC’s Any Dream Will Do, where although he didn’t win the series, he did go on to play Joseph in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on UK tours.

Runs Monday to Saturday, August 13 to 18.