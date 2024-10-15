Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Class A drugs and £13k in cash were seized during a busy 24 hours for police on Lancashire’s roads.

Lancashire Police have shared details of three incidents they have dealt with in the last 24 hours:

Man arrested after £13k in seized from car

An Audi A8 was stopped at Charnock Richard services after it was spotted driving at speed on the M6 southbound.

The vehicle was searched and around £13,000 in cash was found in a carrier bag in the footwell.

A 36-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Two large bags of ‘white powder’ seized

The driver of an Audi Q5 crashed into a lamppost after attempting for flee from a police during a stop check.

He then attempted to run away on foot but was stopped following a chase which was aided by a member of the public.

Two large bags of “white powder” and tablets were also seized from the car.

A 27-year-old man from Skelmersdale was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, money laundering and dangerous driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.

Large amount of suspected class A drugs found inside van

Officers patrolling Deepdale Road in Preston found a large amount of suspected Class A drugs after stopping a Ford Transit van.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, and a 50-year-old man from Yardley, Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They both remained in custody for questioning on Tuesday.