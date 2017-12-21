Clarkes Butty Bar in Penwortham wins best dressed window

Have your say

A sandwich bar gave its family mascots a lovely gingerbread house for Christmas.

Owners of Clarkes Butty Bar, in Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, won the Best Dressed Window competition, organised by South Ribble Council.

The display shows a giant gingerbread house with a family of teddies, with some tinsel for the festive season.

Hannah Booth said: “My mum, Michelle Booth, who owns the shop is obsessed with gingerbread.

“So her partner Les Ellison spent three days building a gingerbread house out of wood. We have a family of teddies which we have in the shop all year round so we thought we would give them a home for Christmas.

“We also held a competition where children were invited to count the candy canes. If they guessed right, they won a lolly.”

South Ribble Mayor, Coun Mick Titherington, made the announcement.

Hannah added: “It was lovely to see the Mayor and Mayoress. It is brilliant that we won.

“Last year we came second or third so we went all out this year as we really wanted to win it.

“It took us three days to dress the window. It was definitely worth it.”