City of Preston 10k: The route, road closures and timings - here's everything you need to know about this weekend's event

Preston 10k is set to make its return this weekend.

Organisers Sports Tours International, who also run the Manchester and Salford 10k runs, saved the race from folding earlier this year, renaming it the ‘City of Preston 10k’.

Here is everything you need to know:

What time does the race start:

he race will start at 9.30 am on Sunday September 30 2018.

The route:

The route will take runners through the city centre, passing the new Market Hall, Harris Museum & Gallery and Avenham Park.

Road closures:

Roads around Preston will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Sunday September 30, 2018 while the race takes place.

Birley Street - From its junction with Earl Street, to its junction Harris Street

Birley Street - From its junction with Church Street, to its junction with Jackson Street

Earl Street- Full length

Market Street - Full length

Market Place - Full length

Cheapside - Full length

Fishergate - From its junction with Birley Street, to its junction with Cannon Street

Glovers Court - Full length

Glover Street - Full length

Avenham Lane - From its junction with Glover Street, to its junction with Ribblesdale Place

Ribblesdale Place - Full length

Winckley Square West - Full length

Winckley Square North - Full length

Winckley Square East - Full length

Cross Street - Full length

Starkie Street - Full length

Cannon Street - Full length

Riverside - From its junction with South End, to its junction with Broadgate

Broadgate - From its junction with Riverside, to its junction with Kilruddery Road

Grove Road - From its junction with A6 London Road to its junction with Park and Ride Site

Winery Lane - At its junction with Capitol Way

Diversions:

Avenham Lane – Queen Street – A6 London Road – A6 Stanley Street – A6 Ring Way – A59 Ring Way – Fleet Street - Lune Street.

A59 Ring Way – A6 Ring Way – A6 Stanley Street – A6 London Road – Queen Street – Avenham Lane.