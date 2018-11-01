Christmas Storymaking in New Longton and Leyland

A Leyland mum is launching some festive storymaking workshops for children.



Beth De Nobrega, of Farington Moss, who runs Magical Story Jars, will be holding Christmas storymaking sessions at Stickyweeds coffee Shop in New Longton on Thursday November 29 and Thursday December 6, at 4.30pm.

Children will be invited to help write an alternative, interactive and action packed Christmas story and make sure the story has a happy ending.

The sessions last one hour and 15 minutes and will cost £8.50 per child (with one free adult place).

To book a place visit http://www.magicalstoryjars.com/workshops or email beth@magicalstoryjars.com

Photo by Garry Cook gazcook@hotmail.com

Beth will also host pop-up shops at the Leyland lights switch-on Saturday November 24 and will work with Discover Ormskirk to tailor a storymaking activity for their Gingerbread-themed Christmas event and lights switch-on Sunday November 25.

Beth is also taking party bookings where guests create a bespoke story based around what the birthday boy or girl is interested in.

Beth, who has two children, said: “Our aim is to help other families benefit from some storymaking magic and continue to share our home-grown stories in order to ignite other kids’ imaginations, collaborate to deliver key messages and to keep kids creative.”

For more information visit http://www.magicalstoryjars.com.