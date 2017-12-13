Christmas markets at Lancaster Castle

More than 40 independent festive stalls will be at Lancaster Castle this weekend for the annual Christmas markets.

As well as various food, craft, handmade and gift stalls, there is also a fair, live music and Santa’s Grotto.

Music, including bell-ringers, carol singers, brass bands, school bands, jazz pianists and carnival bands, will be playing all day at the event which is on from 10.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday (December 16) and Sunday (December 17).

There will be Christmas theme props giving everyone festival selfie photo opportunities. The market and courtyards at the castle will be free entry.

Santa’s Grotto is organised through ‘The Lapland Experience and Events by Step into the Story.’

Tickets for Santa’s Grotto have now sold out.