Christmas Fair in Hoghton for CF TRust

Families enjoyed a Christmas fair, raising almost £2,300 for people with cystic fibrosis.

Maria Pace organised the event at Gregson Green Community Centre, Hoghton, in aid of CF Trust, which supports her two-year-old son, George.

Charlie Rae's hat trick

The fair included a Santa’s grotto, craft stalls and festive fun and games.

Maria, of Hoghton, said: “The event was a massive success and we raised nearly £2,300 for the CF Trust. I want to thank all the businesses and volunteers who supported us with prizes, sponsorship and their time.

“My two-year-old son has cystic fibrosis and so we are raising money for the CF Trust who help improve the lives of sufferers with this condition and who are also working towards a cure by funding much needed research.

“Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening genetic condition that slowly destroys the lungs and digestive system. The CF Trust is the only UK-wide charity fighting for a life unlimited, when everyone living with cystic fibrosis can look forward to a long, healthy life.

Maria Pace

“During the last financial year the CF Trust invested more than £24,000 by funding much needed grants to people within the North West. In Preston alone there were nine grants totalling £3,000.

“We are constantly looking at ways of raising money and have a few ideas in the pipeline. If anyone would like to get involved with our next fund-raiser, they can email mariapace29@gmail.com.”

Mary Greenway and Chloe Dawson

Bethany Fitzer

Christina and Layla Marginson