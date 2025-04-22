Chorley's Picnic in the Park return date and theme announced - this is all you need to know

By Emma Downey

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 15:27 BST
Hundreds of people are set to descend upon a park in Chorley for its annual celebration.

Chorley’s Picnic in the Park is set to return to Astley Park on Sunday, May 11, with a VE Day theme.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is celebrated on 8 May to mark the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

The free event will run from 12 noon until 4pm.

Park goers were able to enjoy their picnics with live entertainment
Park goers were able to enjoy their picnics with live entertainment | Paul Heyes

Picnic in the Park will be held at Astley Hall.
Picnic in the Park will be held at Astley Hall. | Chorley Council

What entertainment will there be?

'Through the decades' themed music acts on the stage.

Stalls from local cadet groups and military regiments.

Circus skills.

Vintage dancing.

Static car rally in partnership with Lancashire Vehicle Club.

A variety of food and drink available to purchase along with fairground rides and face painting.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “All are welcome to bring a blanket, pick a spot and enjoy a picnic on the lawns in front of Astley Hall.”

