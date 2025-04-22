Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of people are set to descend upon a park in Chorley for its annual celebration.

Chorley’s Picnic in the Park is set to return to Astley Park on Sunday, May 11, with a VE Day theme.

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is celebrated on 8 May to mark the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

The free event will run from 12 noon until 4pm.

What entertainment will there be?

'Through the decades' themed music acts on the stage.

Stalls from local cadet groups and military regiments.

Circus skills.

Vintage dancing.

Static car rally in partnership with Lancashire Vehicle Club.

A variety of food and drink available to purchase along with fairground rides and face painting.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “All are welcome to bring a blanket, pick a spot and enjoy a picnic on the lawns in front of Astley Hall.”