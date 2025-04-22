Chorley's Picnic in the Park return date and theme announced - this is all you need to know
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Chorley’s Picnic in the Park is set to return to Astley Park on Sunday, May 11, with a VE Day theme.
Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is celebrated on 8 May to mark the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.
The free event will run from 12 noon until 4pm.
What entertainment will there be?
'Through the decades' themed music acts on the stage.
Stalls from local cadet groups and military regiments.
Circus skills.
Vintage dancing.
Static car rally in partnership with Lancashire Vehicle Club.
A variety of food and drink available to purchase along with fairground rides and face painting.
A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “All are welcome to bring a blanket, pick a spot and enjoy a picnic on the lawns in front of Astley Hall.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.